AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $78.02. 4,782,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

