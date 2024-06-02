ATB Capital Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.76.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Activity

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.