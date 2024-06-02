Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $460.25. 38,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,858. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.51. The stock has a market cap of $810.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

