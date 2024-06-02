Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Atrion
Institutional Trading of Atrion
Atrion Price Performance
NASDAQ ATRI traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $460.25. 38,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,858. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.51. The stock has a market cap of $810.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Atrion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.