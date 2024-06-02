Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aurania Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurania Resources stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Aurania Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

