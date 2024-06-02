Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

