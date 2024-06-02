Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

