Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.06 and traded as low as C$10.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 10,670 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.3 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

