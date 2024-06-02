Avalanche Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.84 billion and approximately $263.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $35.22 or 0.00051416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,495,773 coins and its circulating supply is 393,149,403 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

