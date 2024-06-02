Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00011341 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $90.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,128.16 or 0.99744626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00112109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,383,717 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,347,261.5492334 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.23241315 USD and is up 10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $93,401,134.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

