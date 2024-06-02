Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires 170,649 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,649 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after purchasing an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.30. 15,716,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,414,336. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

