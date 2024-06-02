Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires Shares of 378,400 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 378,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 2,366,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.