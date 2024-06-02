Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,185,000.

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 2,731,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

