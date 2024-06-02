Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $2.63 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 2,885,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,092. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.