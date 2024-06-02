Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $2.63 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.
Shares of UBS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 2,885,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,092. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
