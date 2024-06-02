Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $872,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,095,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 350,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 298,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock worth $1,146,978,079. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9 %

TMUS stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.96. 8,684,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

