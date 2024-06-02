Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.77. 1,649,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.