Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases Shares of 38,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,437,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068,342. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

