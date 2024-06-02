Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $233,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 6,568,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,376. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
