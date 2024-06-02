Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $233,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 6,568,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,376. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.