Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,333. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

