BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 371.9 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
NCBDF remained flat at $17.77 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.