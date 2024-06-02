BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 371.9 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

NCBDF remained flat at $17.77 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

Read More

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

