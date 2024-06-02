Bank of America Increases ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target to $4.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at $94,752,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

