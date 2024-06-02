Bank of America Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $407.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $437.67.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

