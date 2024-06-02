Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,611 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 199,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 912.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,769 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

