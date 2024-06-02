Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 416.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.18. The stock had a trading volume of 701,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.62 and a 200 day moving average of $535.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.