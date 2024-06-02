Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

Shares of BNRE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

