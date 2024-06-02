Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 176,066 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 303.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $817,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NTAP stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,128,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

