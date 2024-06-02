Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 298,545 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 579.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $174.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,684,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock worth $1,146,978,079. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

