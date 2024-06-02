Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 462,953 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 774.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of Hess worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,702,588 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

