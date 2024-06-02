Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 489,479 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 795.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in 3M were worth $60,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. 21,754,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.