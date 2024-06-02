Bank of Nova Scotia Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

