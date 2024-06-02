Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.80 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12,088.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.76. The stock had a trading volume of 765,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.10 and its 200 day moving average is $539.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.86 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.