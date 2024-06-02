Bank of Nova Scotia Has $51.64 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.48. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

