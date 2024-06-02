Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.36% of CAE worth $93,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 754.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 83,952 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CAE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 803,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

