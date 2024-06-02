Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123,324 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,937,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 10,145,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,438. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

