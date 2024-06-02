Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Leidos worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,976,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

LDOS traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $147.05. 1,565,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.