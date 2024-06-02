Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 238,626 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $70,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,868,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,581,000 after purchasing an additional 172,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $73.28. 8,617,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

