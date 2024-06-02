Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 414,908 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414,908 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Open Text were worth $80,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after purchasing an additional 191,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,600,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 2.3 %

OTEX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 951,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.