Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1 %

NOW stock traded up $13.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

