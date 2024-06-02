Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNS. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

BNS opened at C$64.52 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.16. The firm has a market cap of C$79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

