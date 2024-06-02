BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BayCom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on BayCom in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

BayCom Stock Up 0.1 %

BCML stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 20,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. BayCom has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $227.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.