Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,452,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 2,865,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,229.1 days.
Beach Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.24.
About Beach Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.