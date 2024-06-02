Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY remained flat at $50.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,990. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

