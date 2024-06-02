Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $414.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,923,921 shares of company stock worth $163,736,965.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

