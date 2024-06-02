BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. BioCardia has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

