Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

Bionomics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNOX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.