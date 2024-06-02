Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of BNOX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
