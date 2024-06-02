Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $2.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BITF. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of BITF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $877.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

