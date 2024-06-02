Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $28.62 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile
