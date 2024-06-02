BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Announces Dividend of $0.37 (BATS:BRLN)

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3671 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.