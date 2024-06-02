BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Announces Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
