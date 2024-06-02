Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Blade Air Mobility stock remained flat at $3.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,530. The company has a market cap of $232.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $83,371.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,149,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,450,337.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $69,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,355,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $83,371.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,149,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,450,337.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,293 shares of company stock valued at $592,090. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 747,743 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 535,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 402,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.