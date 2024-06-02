BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,291 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,086,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 4,154,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

